'The Celebrity Traitors' S2 confirms release on BBC: Meet the caste

The popular reality game show Celebrity Traitors is returning with a stellar-line-up of celebrities confirmed. The UK version of the series announced its launch date.

The cast of Celebrity Traitors was confirmed earlier this month. After an epic first season which captivated audiences even more than its civilian counterpart the hit BBC format will return this year with an exciting crop of 21 stars ready to take part.

The programme, which began filming in the Scottish Highlands this month, will see celebs from across the world of entertainment compete for the chance at winning up to £100k for their chosen charity.

If last year’s show is anything to go by, it’s set to be very entertaining and full of plenty of laughs, but who can we expect to see turn up this time around? Find out who’s on the line-up of Celebrity Traitors season 2 and what we know so far below.

Series 2 of Celebrity Traitors is set to hit BBC One and BBC iPlayer in Autumn 2026, with filming already kicking off in May this year.

Who’s in the Celebrity Traitors Season2 cast line-up?

Amoi Rajan, (42),Journalist and Broadcaster, Bella Ramsey, (22), Actor, Most known for – Game of Thrones, The Last of Us Professor Hannah Fry, (42), Mathematician, Author and Broadcaster. James Acaster, (41), Comedian, Actor, Podcaster James Blunt, (52), Singer-songwriter Jerry Hall, (69), Model and Actress, Spouse of Rupert Murdooch, former longterm partner of Mick Jagger Joanne McNally, (43), Comedian & Podcaster Joe Lycett, (37), Comedian & TV Presenter Julie Hesmondhalgh, (56), Coronation Street star King Kenny, (29), Professional Boxer, YouTuber Maya Jama, (31), TV Presenter – Love Island Host Michael Sheen, (57), Actor Myha’la, (30), Actress, best known for Industry Leigh-Anne Pinnock, (34), Singer, former Little Mix member Miranda Hart, (53), Comedy Actress, Best known for Miranda Richard E. Grant, (69), Actor, Rob Beckett, (40), Comedian, TV Personality, Podcaster Romesh Ranganathan, (48), Comedian, TV Personality, Podcaster Ross Kemp, (61), Actor, TV personality, Best known for Eastenders Sebastian Croft, (24), Actor, Best known for – Heartstopper, How To Date Billy Walsh Sharon Rooney, (37), Actress, Best known for My Mad Fat Diary, Barbie, Dumbo

Who’s tipped to win Celebrities Traitors Season2 so far?

According to William Hill as of 22nd May 2026, Comedian and co-host of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast Joanne McNally is an early favourite to win the show this year.

Lee Phelps, spokesperson for the betting brand said: “Season One of Celebrity Traitors proved that comedians thrive in the castle, and the early betting suggests it could be a similar story this season; we’ve installed Irish comic Joanne McNally as the early favourite at 6/1 to emerge victorious from Ardross Castle.

“James Blunt is next in the betting at 13/2, followed by Bella Ramsey and Michael Sheen, who are both priced at 7/1, while Maya Jama is 8/1. James Acaster sits at 9/1 alongside Joe Lycett and Julie Hesmondhalgh.

“At the other end of the market, Sharon Rooney and Amol Rajan are 20/1, just shy of King Kenny at 25/1 – who is considered as the early outsider to win the series. “In terms of which team will come out on top, we’re giving the edge to the Faithfuls at 8/11 to exact revenge after the Traitors (EVS), lead by Alan Carr, won the inaugural series last year.”

See the breakdown of odds for The Celebrity Traitors Season2 below:

Joanne McNally – 6/1 James Blunt – 13/2 Bella Ramsey – 7/1 Michael Sheen – 7/1 Maya Jama – 8/1 James Acaster – 9/1 Joe Lycett -9/1 Julie Hesmondhalgh – 9/1 Miranda Hart – 10/1 Jerry Hall – 10/1 Romesh Ranganathan – 10/1 Leigh-Anne Pinnock – 10/1 Rob Beckett – 12/1 Ross Kemp – 12/1 Richard E. Grant – 14/1 Sebastian Croft – 16/1 Professor Hannah Fry – 18/1 Myha’la – 20/1 Sharon Rooney – 20/1 Amoi Rajan – 20/1 King Kenny – 25/1 Traitors vs Faithful odds: Any Faithful to Win 8/22 Any Traitor to Win EVS

Who won Celebrity Traitors series 1?

The first season of Celebrity Traitors was won by Comedian and presenter Alan Carr, who won £87,500 for his chosen charity Neuroblastoma UK. The famous Chatty Man won the show as the last remaining traitor, managing to pull the wool over Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga’s eyes in the final.