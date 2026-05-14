The Chi Bids Farewell: Final Season Premieres May 22 on Paramount+

Get ready for the ultimate conclusion of The Chi, the acclaimed drama series that has captivated audiences for nearly a decade.

The eighth and final season premieres on May 22, 2026, exclusively on Paramount+ Premium Plan, with new episodes rolling out every Friday.

A Story of Legacy, Conflict, Joy, and Pain

This final season promises to be the most intense and emotional yet, as the characters face their coldest winter and make life-or-death choices.

The official synopsis teases a season of high stakes, where legacy, conflict, joy, and pain collide. Creator and executive producer Lena Waithe emphasizes that ending the series with Season 8 is the right thing to do, honoring the characters and audience that have followed the show since its inception.

Meet the Returning Cast and Crew

The final season boasts a powerful returning cast, including Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Hannaha Hall.

Joining Waithe in the executive producer chairs are co-showrunners Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel, alongside Academy Award winner Common.

Catch Up Before the Finale

If you haven’t already, stream all seven previous seasons of The Chi on Paramount+ Premium Plan. Don’t miss the chance to see how the stories of Kevin, Emmett, Jada, and the rest of the neighborhood will resolve.