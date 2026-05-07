The Comeback Series Finale: A Bittersweet Goodbye with Lisa Kudrow

The wait is almost over! The final season of HBO’s critically acclaimed comedy series, The Comeback, is wrapping up with its series finale airing on May 10, 2026.

This marks the end of an era for Lisa Kudrow’s iconic character, Valerie Cherish, as she navigates the ever-changing landscape of Hollywood.

The third and final season, which premiered on March 22, 2026, has been a wild ride, with Valerie attempting to revive her career with a new sitcom, “How’s That?!”, written by artificial intelligence.

The season has received widespread critical acclaim, with an impressive 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Storyline

Valerie’s journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions, from her struggles with ageism and sexism to her quest for relevance in the entertainment industry.

With the help of her loyal team, including Billy Staton (Dan Bucatinsky) and Jane Benson (Laura Silverman), Valerie must confront the harsh realities of Hollywood and find a way to stay on top.

The Cast

The final season features a talented ensemble cast, including Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young, and Tim Bagley, among others.

As The Comeback comes to a close, fans are left wondering what the future holds for Valerie Cherish. Will she find happiness and success, or will she succumb to the pressures of the industry.