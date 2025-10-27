The Conjuring: Famous haunted farmhouse hitting the auction block this Halloween

A notorious farmhouse, known for its paranormal activity and its inspiration for the horror blockbuster “The Conjuring”, is set to hit the auction block on October 31.

This 8.5-acre property last sold in 2022 for $1.525 million to Jacqueline Nunez, a self-described medium who transformed the 18th-century home into a ghost tourism destination, offering overnight stays and paranormal hunts.

However, by August 2023, Nunez found herself embroiled in controversy after firing her property manager, claiming that the spirit of former owner John Arnold indicated the worker was stealing. This led to a legal dispute over back pay, with former employees alleging mistreatment.

In November, local officials revoked her entertainment license, citing irregularities in her applications and safety concerns. The farmhouse has a tumultuous history marked by encounters with local law enforcement and conflicts with notable figures in the paranormal community, including Ghost Hunters star Jason Hawes, who accused Nunez of harassment.

As the auction approaches, the property is being sold as a mortgagee’s foreclosure sale due to missed mortgage payments. “This antique farmhouse has become famous for historical paranormal sightings and activity”, states the listing from JJManning Auctioneers. Paranormal enthusiasts Matt Rife and YouTuber Elton Castee, who own the former home of ghost-hunting duo Ed and Lorraine Warren, have expressed interest in acquiring the Burrillville property.

Rife remarked, “As a fan of the paranormal, film, and the history of the property, it’d be an honour to help preserve its beauty”. The Warrens investigated the house in the 1970s after the Perron family reported terrifying hauntings, which included noises, apparitions and even levitating beds.

Today, the farmhouse continues to attract believers, with visitors reporting shadows, whispers and sudden temperature drops, while sceptics dismiss the tales as mere marketing hype.