The Conjuring: Last Rites possesses the Box Office with historic debut

The Conjuring: Last Rites starring Vera Farmiga. Patrick Wilson has stormed the box office with one of the strongest openings in horror history.

The Conjuring: Last Rites grossed $34 million on its opening day, including over $8 million from Thursday previews, and is projected to reach a staggering $75 million across its first weekend.

This makes The Conjuring: Last Rites not only the biggest horror debut of the year but also the highest opening in the entire Conjuring Universe.

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites is being promoted as the final chapter in the franchise that began with James Wan’s original film.

Patrick Wilson, who has been central to the Conjuring series, once again headlines alongside Vera Farmiga. Patrick Wilson’s continued presence in the series has been one of its biggest draws, and fans are turning up in huge numbers to see his return in The Conjuring: Last Rites.

The success of Last Rites highlights horror’s resurgence at the box office following a difficult 2024. Patrick Wilson’s performance, combined with the film’s reputation as the concluding chapter, has played a vital role in its massive debut.

Elsewhere, the filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton drew strong numbers with an estimated $10 million weekend, slightly ahead of the recent Jaws 50th anniversary re-release, which earned $8 million. Zach Cregger’s Weapons claimed the third spot, continuing its run towards the $140 million mark domestically.

But the weekend clearly belonged to The Conjuring: Last Rites. With record-breaking collections, Patrick Wilson and the Conjuring Universe have delivered a final scare that is rewriting box office history.

Earlier, the new trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites sparked intense speculation, as it hints that the upcoming horror movie could include the most shocking death in the entire franchise.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the fourth film in the main series, is set to bring the story of Ed and Lorraine Warren to a dramatic close—and it may do so by rewriting history in a very bold way.

Directed by Michael Chaves, Last Rites continues the terrifying legacy of one of cinema’s most successful horror franchises.