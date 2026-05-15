The Crash just arrived on Netflix with shocking details about a 2022 Ohio car crash that killed two young men.

The true-crime documentary examines what seemed tragic but became murder. It’s the story you need to watch.

A Tragic Night Turns Into a Murder Investigation

On July 31, 2022, three young adults left a high school graduation party in their car. Mackenzie Shirilla was driving her Honda Civic with her boyfriend Dominic Russo and their friend Davion Flanagan inside.

What happened next shocked the entire Strongsville, Ohio community. Her vehicle slammed into a brick building wall at 100 miles per hour.

The crash was catastrophic and deadly. Two young men died instantly. Mackenzie survived with injuries but immediately became a suspect.

The authorities questioned whether it was truly an accident or something far more sinister.

From Accident to Murder Case

Investigators dug deep into the evidence and circumstances surrounding the crash.

Witnesses described a volatile relationship between Mackenzie and her boyfriend, Dominic.

The prosecution argued the crash was intentional. They presented evidence suggesting Mackenzie deliberately accelerated into the wall. Text messages and relationship dynamics painted a troubling picture.

Mackenzie’s defense team challenged the murder charges, but the evidence proved overwhelming.

The jury convicted her on two counts of murder in August 2023, less than a year after her arrest.

The case became a national talking point about toxic relationships and dangerous decisions.

What The Crash Documentary Reveals

Netflix’s documentary takes viewers through every detail of this complex case. It reconstructs the moments before and after the fatal collision.

The film pairs firsthand accounts with case evidence to help audiences understand how a girl’s actions ended two lives.

The documentary doesn’t shy away from the complexity of the case. It explores relationship toxicity, mental health struggles, and the moment when emotional abuse escalates to tragedy.

Viewers hear from investigators, prosecutors, family members, and even Mackenzie Shirilla herself explaining her perspective.

“The Crash is a riveting, provocative true-crime documentary that reconstructs the events before and after a fatal collision. It pairs firsthand accounts with case evidence to examine how what seemed to be a tragic accident became a murder case and why not everyone agrees with that conclusion.”

Why The Case Divided Public Opinion

This crash sparked massive debate online and in courtrooms. Some people argue Mackenzie Shirilla deserves mercy given her age and troubled mental state.

Others believe the murder verdict is completely justified because she made a conscious choice. The Crash documentary presents both sides fairly, allowing viewers to form their own conclusions.

Legal experts continue discussing whether accident charges might have been more appropriate. The documentary reveals the uncertain evidence about her exact mental state during those final seconds before impact.

Her legal team’s arguments appear on screen, challenging viewers to reconsider what they think they know about responsibility and intent.

The Crash asks hard questions about relationships, mental health, and whether young people can truly understand the consequences of their actions. If you care about true crime documentaries that challenge easy answers, this Netflix release belongs on your watchlist right now.