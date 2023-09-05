‘The Crown’ finale invites viewers to a royal wedding

The final season 6 of Netflix’s historical drama series ‘The Crown’ is just around the corner and the first teaser of it is here.

Nine months after the 10-episodic season 5 of the acclaimed series premiered on the streaming giant Netflix, the makers dropped a visual teaser, a wedding invite of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, on Monday.

With a glimpse of the invite to the Royal Wedding on the micro-blogging site X (previously termed Twitter), the streamer captioned, “After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year.”

After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year. We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season. pic.twitter.com/zHbeqEqqWv — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 4, 2023

“We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season,” the announcement teased, hinting that the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker might be one of the main and last affairs to wrap the long-running web series ‘The Crown’, in addition to the death of Princess Diana, which producers confirmed, would be handled with care in the initial episodes of the final season.

Although scheduled to premiere in the last months of 2023 (December expected), the official release date of ‘The Crown’ finale is yet to be unveiled.

