‘The Crown’ finale ‘Sleep, Dearie Sleep’ explained

After six seasons and seven years, Netflix’s hit series ‘The Crown’ finally came to an end, however, what left viewers in confusion was the conclusion of the historical saga, back in 2005, long before Queen Elizabeth died at 96 last year.

While the first part of the final season of ‘The Crown’ was heavily focused on Princess Diana and her tragic death, the ending episodes followed the consequences on the royal family and the future of the monarchy with Queen Elizabeth II, while it majorly foreshadowed her death in the finale ending.

However, as per the creator Peter Morgan, he made changes to the finale of ‘The Crown’ after the monarch’s passing last year, to bid a respectful farewell.

Although the event was avoided and the series wrapped at least 17 years before her death, the finale episode ‘Sleep Dearie Sleep’, was still filled with details of the Queen’s funeral, including a model of the procession, a glimpse of her coffin with her crown, orb and sceptre resting atop the casket, with the piper playing the same-titled song.

It was a full circle since her coronation more than half a century ago in the premiere.

“It was always my feeling that I didn’t want to come right up to the present, I always wanted to remain a careful distance from where we are now,” said Morgan of his idea of the timeline. “We had to construct, narratively, an episode in which you were genuinely satisfied that you had reached the end, even though you were almost 20 years from the end.”

The final episode also featured the other two actors, Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, joining Imelda Staunton, the final on-screen queen, as she chronicled the decision to abdicate the throne, and they reminded her of the commitment to the monarchy.

In the very final moments of the show, the queen led her two younger selves and stepped outside St. George’s Chapel, showing her brace for the challenges to come.

Speaking of the idea in the Netflix featurette, Morgan noted, “I wrote the final episode being an internal conversation that the queen was having about whether she should carry on or hand over to Charles. I thought one could dramatize the internal dialogue with her in conversation with her younger self.” “That was a fun challenge because I was completely committed to not coming up to the present day.” The final 6-episodic part two of ‘The Crown’ season 6, is now streaming on Netflix.

