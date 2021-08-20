‘The Crown’: First look at Elizabeth Debicki as new Diana enthralls fans

Netflix debuted the first look at Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki as Diana and English actor Dominic West as Prince Charles for the upcoming season of its hit show The Crown, Variety reported Thursday.

The first look at Debicki’s Diana left fans mesmerised thanks to the actors’ resemblance with the late princess, while many pointed out that West seemed out of place as Charles owing to his dapper looks. What do you think?

The upcoming season 5 of the mega-hit Netflix series, that started filming last month, will see Debicki take the baton as Diana from Emma Corrin who played a young Diana in the last season, picking up a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for her performance.

On the other hand, West also has big shoes to fill after O’Connor’s portrayal of Charles bagged him a Golden Globe and SAG Award as well as a BAFTA nomination.

Debicki and West will star in season 5 alongside Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, ad Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.