Priyanka Chopra's 'The Cycle of Love' first look reveals inspiring true romance

Audiences are eager to see more of The Cycle of Love after the release of the official trailer! The film is an epic narrative of fate, tenacity, and the enduring power of following your heart, bringing to life one of India’s most remarkable real-life love stories. The Cycle of Love, the most recent film by Academy Award-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel, stars Mumbai-born British stage and screen actor Chirag Benedict Lobo (West End’s Life of Pi, ITV’s Endeavour) as PK. The movie, which is executive-produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, opens countrywide in the UK and Irish theatres on September 18, 2026.

The film is based on the amazing true story of a well-known Indian artist from Delhi who came from a low-income, “untouchable” family. In 1977, PK set out on an incredible, 6,000-mile cross-continental journey with just a few paintbrushes and a secondhand bicycle in order to find Lotta, the Swedish woman who had won his heart during her visit to India. Convinced that their meeting was destiny—and supported by an astrologer’s prophecy that perfectly matched Lotta’s description—PK takes a leap of faith that turns into a voyage of love, identity, and transformation.

The Cycle of Love is an inspiring, touching, and epic true-life tale about finding self-belief, risking everything for what your heart tells you, and following your destiny. It is a love story entirely influenced by fate.

The multiple Academy Award-winning filmmaking team behind Virunga, The White Helmets, and Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) brings this lovely, exciting, and inspirational story to life with unparalleled access. In order to tell the narrative in a genuine and intimate way, the filmmakers were given access to PK and Lotta’s personal collection of handwritten love letters, home movies, and photographs.