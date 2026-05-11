The Day of the Jackal Season 2: A Thrill Ride Returns in 2027

Get ready for more espionage and intrigue! The Day of the Jackal, the binge-worthy spy thriller that inspired Reacher, is back with Season 2, slated for release in 2027 on Peacock.

This announcement comes as a relief to fans who were hoping for a quicker return, but the wait promises to be worth it.

The show, based on Frederick Forsyth’s novel, stars Eddie Redmayne as the enigmatic assassin known as the Jackal. The first season premiered in late 2024 to critical acclaim, with Redmayne’s performance earning widespread praise.

Reacher creator Lee Child has confirmed that The Day of the Jackal was an inspiration for his writings, making this show a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Returning Cast and New Additions

The cast is set to deliver another thrilling ride! Here’s who’s back and who’s new:

Eddie Redmayne returns as the enigmatic assassin, the Jackal

Charles Dance reprises his role as Timothy Winthorp

Úrsula Corberó, Eleanor Matsuura, and Lia Williams are back, bringing their characters to life

New faces include:

Pablo Schreiber (Halo, Den of Thieves)

Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You, MLK/X)

This talented ensemble is sure to take the show to new heights.

What’s Next?

With David Harrower taking over as showrunner, fans can expect a fresh perspective on the series. The plot will likely pick up where Season 1 left off, exploring the Jackal’s personal life and his quest for revenge.