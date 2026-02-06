The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway invites fans to dress up for movie

Anne Hathaway expressed a unique wish for her fans who are eager for the most anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The American actress, who is reviving her part as Andrea ‘Andy’ Sachs in the upcoming movie, revealed that she wanted viewers to let go of their normal outfits at the cinema and wear something extravagant when they go to watch the sequel. The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Meryl, Anne, Emily and Stanley Tucci, will release in theatres on May 1.

In an interview with Vogue, Anne said, “I am hoping everybody dresses up and goes to the movies”.

She also mentioned that she wanted her viewers to take inspiration from Barbie fans who wore their best hot pink ensembles to the theatres back in 2023. She continued, “I hope people remember how much fun they had wearing hot pink and going to see Barbie”.

Anne further revealed the outlet, “I’m hoping that everybody puts on their favourite Miranda Priestly-approved outfit and just has a blast”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Meryl Streep, who played the role of Miranda in the forthcoming sequel, talks about her character’s fashion.

She also noted during the interview with Vogue, “As a person holding her position for 20 years, she kept her look but adapted it, as we do with time”.

However, Meryl admitted, “I almost had PTSD from wearing high heels for 16 weeks. I feel like I should get a Medal of Freedom!”