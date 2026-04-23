Ashley Graham confirmed her appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2; she has gained a more prominent spot than anyone else.

In an interview with Variety, the supermodel revealed details about her cameo in the film, which opens on 1 May. Her agent and UTA partner Natasha Bolouki was candid about the uncertainty that comes with any such appearance.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen on the editing room floor,” Bolouki said. But the gamble paid off. ” She was in the trailer… She’s in the opening scene of the movie.” Graham kept it simple: “It’s very exciting.” Bolouki described the opportunity as one that might not have appeared significant at first glance but was worth taking precisely because of where it could lead.

“That small thing has led to some other really great partnerships just because of that,” she said, pointing to it as an example of the kind of creative, forward-thinking approach that multi-hyphenate talent careers now require.

For Graham, the film was also an opportunity to put her values into practice. She brought plus-size creator Ella Halikas as her date to the premiere. “I just thought, you know what, why not invite one of these girlies who’s probably not going to get the opportunity, and open up that door for someone?” she said.

“For me, it’s constantly thinking about how to connect, how to engage, and how to stay connected with my community.” Graham has long been one of the most vocal advocates for size inclusivity in fashion, and that focus remains unchanged.

“We need to see all shapes and sizes on the runway… we need to have more than just an XL or a double XL in the store,” she said. That same principle extends to her business decisions; she said she has turned down million-dollar deals when they didn’t feel right for her audience. “I’ve said no to million-dollar deals, because I know that the fans would be like, ‘Wait, what?'”