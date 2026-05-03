The Devil Wears Prada 2 dominates summer box office

It feels like summer has truly arrived, with Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2 both dominating the box office one after the other, setting the stage for great success in the coming months.

Despite mixed reviews, the Michael Jackson biopic surprised everyone last week by earning nearly $100 million domestically and over $200 million globally.

This weekend, the movie is expected to decline slightly to the number two spot, with an estimated $45 million in domestic earnings. By Sunday, this should bring the film’s total to around $175 million.

Meanwhile, Project Hail Mary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie continue to attract audiences, having surpassed $300 million and $400 million in domestic box office, respectively.

The biggest new release this week is The Devil Wears Prada 2. Coming two decades after the original, which earned over $325 million worldwide on a $40 million budget, this sequel reunites the beloved cast and key behind-the-scenes talents.

Directed by David Frankel, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, shot by Florian Ballhaus, and scored by Theodore Shapiro — all of whom worked on the first film — the sequel features all four main stars from the original: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

The reported budget for the new film is around $100 million.