‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ final trailer features song by Lady Gaga, Doechii

The fashion world is heating up once again as the final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has officially been released, offering fans a dramatic first look at the highly anticipated sequel.

The trailer not only reunites audiences with iconic characters but also introduces a fresh wave of drama, power plays and high-stakes tension at Runway magazine.

Adding to the excitement, the clip features an original track titled “Runway” by Lady Gaga and Doechii, setting a bold and stylish tone for the film.

Anne Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs, who appears to have re-entered the world she once left behind. Now a features editor, Andy is brought back into the fold amid a growing scandal that threatens the reputation of the powerful fashion publication.

At the center of it all is the formidable Miranda Priestly, played once again by Meryl Streep. As negative headlines mount and the magazine faces a crisis, Miranda turns to Andy for help, hinting at a complicated dynamic between the two as past and present collide.

The trailer also introduces new faces, including Simone Ashley as a rising assistant navigating the intense world of fashion. Meanwhile, familiar favorites return, with Stanley Tucci reprising his role as Nigel and Emily Blunt back as Emily, who delivers sharp wit and a bold new outlook.

Hints of deeper storylines emerge throughout the preview, including Andy’s potential plan to write a tell-all exposé on Miranda, suggesting that loyalty and ambition may once again clash in dramatic fashion.