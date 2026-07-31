The Devil Wears Prada 2: How can viewers stream it at home?

Hulu added The Devil Wears Prada 2 to its streaming library on Wednesday, July 29. This comes almost three months after the film’s theatrical run ended, pushing the franchise’s total box office past $1 billion worldwide.

Two decades after the events of the first movie, Anne Hathaway’s character, Andy Sachs, returns to Runway magazine as its new features editor under editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, once again portrayed by Meryl Streep. The sequel debuted on Hulu at 3:00 a.m. ET.

Along with Simone Ashley, Caleb Hearon, and Justin Theroux, the sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 features cameos by Jon Batiste, Ciara, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Lady Gaga. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also reprise their roles from the 2006 original.

The movie debuted in theaters on May 1 and went on to earn over $676 million worldwide, surpassing the $1 billion global benchmark for the two-film franchise.

Prior to its streaming launch, the movie became accessible on digital platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home in late June, followed by a release on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on July 28.

For the individuals who wish to watch Runway‘s latest drama at home, Hulu offers a basic, ad-supported tier for $11.99 per month, as well as an ad-free option for $18.99 per month.