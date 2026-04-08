The Devil Wears Prada 2: Karan Johar meets Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway

Filmmaker Karan Johar met Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during his film tour.

Taking to his official Instagram account, he posted his pictures with both the actors and noted in the caption, “This is not a caption. This is a confession, I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep”.

He added that he had watched The Devil Wears Prada “no less than 47 times and even quoted it in meetings. Standing next to her, he said, “I felt the ground shift… my knees were RATTLING!”

Johar further stated in the light mood, “They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will”.

The post quickly drew reactions. Ananya Panday dropped a heart-eyes emoji, while Neha Dhupia called it “what fashion n cinematic dreams are made of.” Director Punit Malhotra joked, “Meryl Streep must have felt so good to meet the character she played.” The sequel, directed by David Frankel, is set for release on 1 May 2026.