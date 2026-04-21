Anne Hathaway delivered a striking fashion moment at the New York City premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on April 20, embracing a look that echoed her iconic character, Andy Sachs.

The 43-year-old actor stepped onto the red carpet in a custom red satin gown by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The design featured a structured corseted bodice with a sweetheart neckline and sculptural pointed accents, paired with a voluminous tea-length skirt that revealed matching open-toe heels.

She completed the look with pink gold jewelry from Bulgari, including a wrap bracelet, drop earrings, and a bold red cocktail ring.

Anne Hathaway’s appearance is part of a broader “method dressing” approach she has embraced throughout the sequel’s press tour, frequently referencing the evolving style of Andy Sachs, the aspiring journalist she portrayed in the original 2006 film. In that movie, her character navigates the high-pressure world of fashion publishing under formidable editor Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

The upcoming sequel is expected to revisit that world, with Priestly facing the challenges of a changing media landscape while going head-to-head with a powerful executive portrayed by Emily Blunt.

The sequel is set to hit the theaters May 1.