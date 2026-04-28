The Devil Wears Prada 2 Sparks Excitement with Positive First Reactions

Get ready for a stylish comeback! The first reactions are in, and “The Devil Wears Prada 2” is making waves with its positive reception.

The highly anticipated sequel, featuring Emily Blunt as the new editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, has wazned up critics and audiences alike. Early reviews praise the film’s fresh take, witty dialogue, and impressive performances.

The sequel, directed by Luca Guadagnino, promises to deliver a modern twist on the original’s iconic fashion world.

Emily Blunt’s portrayal of the demanding editor-in-chief is being hailed as “fantastic” and “pitch-perfect,” while Meryl Streep’s iconic character Miranda Priestly is also expected to make a stylish appearance.

The film’s cast, including John Mulaney, Suze Shelley, and Hannah Welles, brings a fresh energy to the sequel. With its blend of humor, style, and heart, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of the original and newcomers alike.

The movie’s release is generating buzz, and fashion enthusiasts are eager to see how the sequel updates the Runway universe.

Will it live up to the original’s iconic status? Early reactions suggest it’s on the right track.