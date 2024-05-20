Why International Relations Students Can’t Miss Keri Russell’s “The Diplomat” on Netflix

As an international relations student, you’re likely drawn to the intricacies of global politics, diplomacy, and the inner workings of foreign policy. If so, Netflix series, “The Diplomat,” starring Keri Russell, is a must-watch for you.

Here’s why:

1. Realistic portrayal: The show’s creator, Debora Cahn, has crafted a narrative that accurately captures the complexities of diplomatic life. From the intricacies of protocol to the high-stakes negotiations, “The Diplomat” offers a refreshingly realistic portrayal of international relations.

2. Keri Russell shines as Kate Wyler: Russell brings depth and nuance to her character, Kate Wyler, a career diplomat navigating the treacherous waters of international politics. Her performance is both captivating and relatable, making it easy to become invested in her journey.

3. Timely and relevant storylines: The series tackles pressing global issues like terrorism, refugees, and geopolitical tensions, making it a perfect fit for international relations students. The show’s storylines are thought-provoking and timely, sparking essential discussions about the world we live in.

4. Insight into diplomatic life: “The Diplomat” offers a rare glimpse into the daily life of a diplomat, showcasing the challenges and triumphs of those working behind the scenes to shape global policy. This unique perspective is invaluable for students seeking a deeper understanding of international relations.

5. Strong supporting cast: The ensemble cast, including Rufus Sewell and David Gyasi, delivers standout performances that add depth and complexity to the narrative. Their characters’ diverse backgrounds and motivations enrich the show’s exploration of international relations.

6. Educational value: “The Diplomat” is more than just entertainment; it’s an educational tool. The series tackles real-world issues, historical events, and diplomatic strategies, making it an excellent supplement to your coursework.

In conclusion, “The Diplomat” is a must-watch for international relations students. With its realistic portrayal, captivating performances, and timely storylines, this Netflix series offers a unique and enriching viewing experience. So, settle in and get ready to dive into the world of diplomacy and international relations like never before.

About the series:

– “The Diplomat” is a Netflix original series, released on April 20, 2023.

– The show consists of 8 episodes, each approximately 45 minutes long.

– The series follows Kate Wyler, a career diplomat appointed as the US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, as she navigates the complexities of international politics and diplomacy.

– The show explores themes of diplomacy, foreign policy, international relations, and global politics, making it a perfect fit for students in these fields.