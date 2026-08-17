The Diplomat Season 4: Netflix release window, cast, and what we know

Netflix has officially renewed The Diplomat for Season 4, and the political thriller starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell is set to return in 2026.

The Diplomat Season 4 Release Date

Netflix has not announced an exact premiere date yet. Based on the show’s yearly release pattern — Season 2 arrived Oct 31, 2024 and Season 3 dropped Oct 16, 2025 — the next season is expected in Q4 2026, likely October.

Filming is scheduled to begin in fall 2025 in New York and London. Netflix also included Season 4 in its 2026 programming slate in January.

Is There A Trailer Yet?

No official trailer has been released by Netflix as of early 2026. YouTube videos titled “Season 4 Trailer” are fan edits using Season 3 clips and set photos. Netflix Tudum has shared first-look photos and creator comments instead.

Cast: Who’s Returning?

Most of the main cast is expected back:

Keri Russell as U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, now Vice President

Allison Janney as President Grace Penn and Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn — both upped to series regulars for Season 4

Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah, White House chief of staff, also promoted to series regular

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison, Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford, and others are also expected

Celia Imrie’s return has not been confirmed.

What To Expect In Season 4

Season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger with Kate questioning Hal’s alliance with President Grace Penn. Creator Debora Cahn says Season 4 will continue the show’s focus on realism, morality, and consequences. She’s teased “even more surprises” and a bigger focus on the Penn family.

The series will keep exploring global crises alongside Kate and Hal’s complicated marriage.