Jacob Elordi is stepping into a stark, post-apocalyptic world in the first trailer for The Dog Stars, offering a gripping look at survival, isolation and the search for hope.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott and adapted from Peter Heller’s bestselling 2012 novel, follows Elordi’s character Hig, a civilian pilot navigating a world devastated by a deadly flu pandemic that has nearly wiped out humanity.

The newly released trailer, unveiled at CinemaCon 2026, contrasts Hig’s life before and after the collapse. In the aftermath, he lives in a remote homestead alongside a hardened ex-Marine, Bangley, played by Josh Brolin. Their existence is defined by routine survival until a mysterious radio transmission sparks the possibility that others may still be out there.

Accompanied by his loyal dog, Hig embarks on a dangerous journey into the unknown, driven by the hope of finding something more than mere survival. Along the way, he encounters new allies, including a character played by Margaret Qualley, as well as threats from hostile survivors and the unforgiving natural world.

The trailer teases intense aerial sequences, emotional moments and a haunting landscape, underscored by Hig’s longing for a better life beyond the ruins. “There’s gotta be something better than this,” he says in the trailer.

The ensemble cast also includes Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong and Allison Janney, adding further depth to the story.

The Dog Stars is set to release on August 28.