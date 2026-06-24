‘The Drama’: HBO Max date revealed for Zendaya-Pattinson thriller

A24’s psychological black comedy The Drama, led by Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, will make its exclusive U.S. streaming debut on HBO Max Friday, July 31, 2026, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed. The film hits HBO’s linear channel the next night, Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Film: Wedding Week Goes Off the Rails

Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama follows engaged couple Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson whose relationship unravels days before their wedding.

Official logline: “A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails”.

The cast includes Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Benton Gates. Lars Knudsen, Ari Aster, and Tyler Campellone produced.

Box Office & Controversy

Released theatrically April 3, 2026 after a March 17 LA premiere, The Drama earned $132.5 million worldwide against a $28 million budget. It crossed $100M in just 19 days.

The film sparked debate for its “jaw-dropping twist” and darkly comic tone. USA TODAY called it a “moral thought experiment… one of the boldest, brashest movies in some time”. Critics praised the leads’ chemistry and Borgli’s blend of satire with psychological elements.

Why It Matters: Zendaya & Pattinson Double Feature

July 31 is a big day for Zendaya fans: The Drama hits HBO Max the same day Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters. Fans have joked online about Spidey crashing the wedding from The Drama to save MJ from Batman, since Pattinson plays the Caped Crusader in DC’s The Batman Part II.

For Pattinson, it continues a packed 2026 slate including Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three — both co-starring Zendaya.

How to Watch

Streaming: HBO Max exclusive, July 31, 2026

TV: HBO linear, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Digital: Already available to buy/rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home since May 5

Physical: 4K and Blu-ray with commentaries and postcards coming soon

Borgli + A24’s Hot Streak

This is Borgli’s second A24 film after Dream Scenario. He’s known for dark comedies Sick of Myself and blending satire with psychological unease. Pattinson has a long A24 history: The Rover, Good Time, High Life, The Lighthouse.