Robert Pattinson and Zendaya’s wedding in shambles in "The Drama" trailer

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are back on screens, and this time, they’re learning the hard way what happens when you overshare. The trailer for A24’s upcoming movie The Drama dropped and it’s already sparking buzz online.

The film, directed and written by Kristoffer Borgli, is set to hit theaters April 3. Alongside Zendaya and Pattinson, the cast includes Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, and Hailey Gates. But it’s the dynamic between the two leads that really grabs attention.

The Drama follows Emma Harwood, played by Zendaya, who works at a publishing house, and Charlie Thompson, Robnert Pattinson’s character, a British museum director. The couple is engaged and seemingly happy, but the movie dives into the cracks that appear when a surprise revelation shakes their relationship during wedding week.

The Drama trailer teases this tension perfectly, showing the pair in a playful game with friends that quickly turns into a moment of shock and an unexpected confession from Zendaya’s character that leaves Robert Pattinson’s Charlie rattled.

The Drama trailer hints at humor, discomfort, and that sense of “uh-oh, maybe I said too much” that makes relationships so relatable.

Borgli, who previously directed Dream Scenario, also wrote this one himself, with producers Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone backing the project. A24 has a track record for darkly funny, sharp films, and The Drama looks like it will fit right in.

As for the stars, Zendaya has been busy. She’s gearing up for the third season of HBO’s Euphoria and she’ll appear in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey this summer. Plus, she’s lending her voice to the upcoming Shrek 5.

Robert Pattinson is equally busy. After appearing in last year’s Die My Love, he’s set to return in The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three. And fans can look forward to seeing him opposite Denzel Washington in Netflix’s Here Comes the Flood.

Borgli’s last film, Dream Scenario, hit theaters in November 2023 and even scored a Golden Globe nomination for Nicolas Cage.