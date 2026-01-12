Did Xbox just hint at The Elder Scrolls 6?

The hype around The Elder Scrolls 6 is real. With almost no official information released since the game was announced, fans are clinging to every tiny hint, leak, or rumor that could point to its release.

Recently, a post from Xbox’s official account on X sent some players into overdrive.

More excited for Horizon 6 than GTA 6 atm https://t.co/iWQiuw9Lqp — Astra~ 💫🏳️‍⚧️ (@UsagiMoonIight) January 8, 2026

The Elder Scrolls 6 Teaser Confusion

The post itself was a casual reply to a fan talking about Grand Theft Auto 6 and Forza Horizon 6, both expected to launch this year. But some fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that Xbox might be teasing The Elder Scrolls 6 for a possible 2026 release.

Understandably, excitement ran wild, after all, The Elder Scrolls’s sixth addition is one of the most anticipated open-world RPGs ever.

In reality, it seems like the Xbox comment was just an offhand mention of other “six” titles, not an official The Elder Scrolls 6 teaser. Some Reddit users even suggested it might have been an accidental comment or just a mix-up by whoever manages the account.

Still, the reaction shows just how desperate fans are for any news about The Elder Scrolls 6. With so little revealed — even minor details like tree density in the game get people talking — every tiny clue sparks speculation.

At this point, anyone expecting an official teaser from Xbox or Bethesda should probably take a breath. While it’s possible some news could come this year, most insiders think The Elder Scrolls 6 won’t realistically be released until at least 2028.

Until then, fans will continue scanning social media, forums, and official accounts for any hint. The excitement isn’t going away, and a single accidental comment is enough to send the community into overdrive.

The sixth addition of Elder Scrolls may still be years away, but the hype surrounding it is as strong as ever. And judging by reactions to the Xbox post, fans aren’t losing patience anytime soon.