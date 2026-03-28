The End of Oak Street trailer shows McGregor, Hathaway in a world gone wrong

A new trailer for The End of Oak Street has been released, offering the first clear look at Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor in the upcoming project and confirming long-standing speculation about the film’s premise.

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The trailer shows Anne Hathaway in a lead role as a mother whose suburban neighborhood is suddenly transported to an unknown environment.

Visuals indicate that the setting shifts from a normal residential street to a dense, prehistoric jungle. The footage confirms the presence of dinosaurs, a detail that had circulated in earlier rumors about The End of Oak Street.

According to details associated with the project, The End of Oak Street follows a family forced to navigate survival after a mysterious cosmic event displaces their entire neighborhood.

The trailer highlights the central family dynamic, with Anne Hathaway appearing alongside a young co-star as they confront the unfamiliar surroundings.

The film is directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced under the banner of J. J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions. The project marks Mitchell’s return to feature filmmaking after several years, while The End of Oak Street is positioned as an original science fiction release outside of established franchises.

The cast also includes Ewan McGregor, further adding to the film’s high-profile lineup. The trailer focuses on the sudden environmental shift and the survival challenges faced by the characters, with Anne Hathaway’s role central to the unfolding events.

The End of Oak Street is scheduled for release in theaters and IMAX on August 14, 2026.