A new trailer has dropped for The End of Oak Street, the upcoming sci-fi film starring Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway that mixes dinosaurs, mystery, and family survival in one strange storyline.

The movie is directed by It Follows filmmaker David Robert Mitchell. It follows the Platt family after their quiet suburban street is suddenly thrown back into a prehistoric world after a strange cosmic event.

In the new footage, a bright unexplained light is seen engulfing the end of Oak Street before everything changes. Ewan McGregor, who plays Greg, is shown trying to keep his family safe along with Denise, played by Anne Hathaway as dinosaurs begin roaming freely through the neighbourhood.

The End of Oak Street trailer shows survival horror, with dinosaurs attacking in the middle of residential streets and panic spreading across the entire area.

Viewers also get a closer look at the dinosaurs themselves, including feathered raptors and a large unidentified predator. While the focus is clearly survival, the story also seems to explore how the family falls apart and holds together under pressure.

There has already been online speculation that the film could be secretly linked to the Cloverfield universe, though the trailer doesn’t really confirm anything and instead points toward a standalone story.

Alongside Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway, the film also features Maisy Stella, Christian Convery, Jordan Alexa Davis, P.J. Byrne, and Chris Coy.

With its mix of sci-fi mystery and survival horror, The End of Oak Street is shaping up to be a major summer release when it arrives in cinemas on August 14, 2026.