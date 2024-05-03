The Fall Guy criticised for making Amber Heard, Johnny Depp joke

Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy received flak from social media after including a joke about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The movie, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead roles, hit theaters on Friday. However, it was bashed by internet users for mentioning a joke about a dig at the relationship between Depp and Heard, PEOPLE reported.

In one of the movie scenes, Hannah Waddingham’s character is shown walking into a messy trailer.

Seeing the poor condition of the trailer, the character says “It’s like Amber and Johnny were just in here” to Emily Blunt’s character.

The comment did not sit well with the users as they took it as a reference to an alleged incident when Johnny Depp threw a glass and smashed cabinets while screaming at Amber Heard during their marriage.

Read more: The Fall Guy: Ryan Gosling movie is a love letter to stunt performers

Viewers called the line “disappointing” and “cheap” and yet another example of people making light of domestic violence.

It is pertinent to mention that Heard and Depp got married in 2015 and split up a year later.

The two were engaged in a legal batter after Heard wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018 where she discussed domestic violence while describing herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

While she argued that she did not name Depp in her piece, the actor sued her for defamation in 2019.

Following the trial, a US jury ordered Heard to pay Depp more than $10 million in damages.

The Fall Guy is inspired by the popular 1980s TV series of the same name and stars Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a top Hollywood stuntman down on his luck after an on-set accident.

An ambitious film producer (Hannah Waddingham) manages to pull Colt out of his self-imposed post-injury isolation in order to rescue the directorial debut of the love of his life, Jody (Emily Blunt), following the disappearance of the film’s leading man, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

Life starts imitating his art as Colt tries to track down the vanished superstar and lands in the middle of a criminal plot. The stuntman has to put on his best performance both on and off the screen to save Jody’s movie – and himself.