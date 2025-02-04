Trailer of much anticipated “The Fantastic Four: First Step” released

Marvel Studios has unveiled the highly anticipated first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, giving fans a thrilling glimpse into the MCU’s take on Marvel’s iconic First Family.

This first official look at the film has exceeded expectations, showcasing a far more polished and exciting vision than what was seen in previous teaser footage at events like San Diego Comic-Con and D23.

The trailer itself highlights the team’s stunning comic-accurate designs, especially The Thing, whose transformation into his iconic rocky form looks spot on.

Both the Invisible Woman and the Human Torch shine with their powers looking more impressive than ever. Unfortunately, Mister Fantastic doesn’t get a chance to show off his signature stretchiness in this preview, but his presence adds to the team dynamic.

Read More: THIS Final Destination Bloodlines trailer will give you sleepless nights

Perhaps the most thrilling moment for comic book fans comes with the debut of Galactus. While his face is hidden, the villain’s imposing silhouette hints at a truly menacing force.

This first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps promises an exciting, faithful adaptation of Marvel’s First Family, and fans are already buzzing about what’s to come.

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps brings Marvel’s First Family to life in a stunning 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world.

The film follows Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they embark on their most perilous journey yet.

As The Fantastic Four struggle to balance their responsibilities as superheroes with their unbreakable family bond, a new threat looms over Earth—a cosmic menace unlike any they’ve faced before.

Galactus (Ralph Ineson), a powerful space god with an insatiable hunger, sets his sights on their world, aided by his mysterious and formidable Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). But when Galactus’ terrifying mission takes an unexpected and deeply personal turn, the stakes become even higher.

Adding to the intrigue, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne join the cast in undisclosed roles, hinting at even more surprises in store.

The Fantastic Four: First Step movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.