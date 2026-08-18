The stars of The Fast and the Furious reunited in Los Angeles to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the blockbuster franchise that went on to become one of Hollywood’s most successful action series.

A special screening of the 2001 film was held at Directors Village on August 17, bringing together several stars from the franchise, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson.

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, also attended the anniversary celebration, joining members of the cast to mark the enduring legacy of her late father’s most iconic film franchise.

Diesel, who has played Dominic Toretto throughout the series, was photographed alongside Brewster and Meadow at the event. Brewster, who portrayed Mia Toretto, also posed for photos with Meadow.

The original film, directed by Rob Cohen, was released in 2001 and introduced audiences to the world of illegal street racing, high-speed cars and the close-knit group led by Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner, played by the late Paul Walker.

The movie became a major box-office success and launched a franchise that has since expanded into multiple sequels and a spinoff.

Following the original film, 2 Fast 2 Furious was released in 2003, followed by The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2006. Justin Lin later directed several installments, including Fast & Furious, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6.

James Wan directed Furious 7, while F. Gary Gray took the reins for The Fate of the Furious. David Leitch directed the 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Lin returned for F9, while Louis Leterrier directed Fast X in 2023.

The franchise is now heading toward its next chapter with Fast Forever, which is scheduled to premiere on March 17, 2028, with Leterrier returning as director. Diesel is expected to reprise his role as Dominic Toretto.