Netflix’s popular series The Four Seasons Season 2 got a warm welcome from Rotten Tomatoes critics.

All eight episodes of The Four Seasons Season 2 premiered on Thursday on Netflix. In Season 2, the group of friends, along with Ginny, switch up their usual seasonal vacation plans by leaving trips to the Jersey shore and upstate New York behind for the sights and sounds of Claude’s homeland of Italy. Fresh in all of their minds, though, is the loss of Nick not long before.

As of Friday, The Four Seasons Season 2 has earned an 86% “fresh” critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer based on 14 reviews. RT’s Critics Consensus, Audience Summary, and Popcornmeter score based on verified user ratings are still pending.

Unfortunately, Nick dies in a tragic car accident in the penultimate episode of The Four Seasons Season 1, leaving behind a group of devastated friends and family members, including Ginny, who is revealed to be pregnant in the season finale.

Based on the classic 1981 movie of the same name starring Alan Alda and Carol Burnett, The Four Seasons premiered on Netflix with Season 1 in 2025. In the first season, three groups of couples, Kate (Fey) and Jack (Forte), Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) and Nick (Steve Carell), carry on a long-standing tradition of vacationing together every season of the year. Early in the season, the group is stunned to find out that Nick and Anne are splitting apart, as Nick brings the much-younger Ginny (Erika Henningsen) into their lives.