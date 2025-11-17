The Game Awards 2025 unveil GOTY nominees, indies dominate lineup

This year’s lineup for The Game Awards is finally out, and it landed with that familiar thud of surprises, snubs, and a whole lot of indie love. Honestly, if there’s one thing The Game Awards keeps reminding us every year, it’s that smaller studios can punch just as hard as the big franchises.

The nominees dropped during a livestream on Monday, and right away, you could tell 2025 wasn’t a quiet year. Not even close. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hades 2, and the eternally-waited-for Hollow Knight: Silksong all secured spots in the coveted Game of the Year category, which, let’s be real, fans had been predicting (or begging for) since January.

They join Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to round out the six giants going head-to-head for the ultimate trophy at The Game Awards. And if you’ve been watching the early buzz, you already know Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is basically running the table this year with a massive 12 nominations. Meanwhile, Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yōtei popped up all over the ballot too — seven times each — like the show simply couldn’t avoid them.

Now that the list is public, the next phase kicks off: the endless debates, the voting, the fan campaigns, and of course the jury work behind the scenes. The panel for The Game Awards will now comb through categories like Best Narrative, Best RPG, and everything in between, while fans get their own vote in — at least until December 10, before the chatter becomes the show itself.

And speaking of the show: the 2025 edition of The Game Awards goes live on December 11, streaming right into living rooms at that usual prime-time slot. It’s one of those nights where the mix of orchestra music, world premieres, and half-panicked acceptance speeches feels oddly comforting.

Below is the full rundown of nominees, the categories everyone will be arguing about for the next month — and probably long after The Game Awards wraps for the year.

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Silent Hill f

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Split Fiction

Best Multiplayer

Arc Raiders

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring: Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Silent Hill f

Best Performance

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Jennifer English

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Ben Starr

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Charlie Cox

Ghost of Yotei – Erika Ishii

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Troy Baker

Silent Hill f – Konatsu Kato

Best Score & Music

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Action

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades 2

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Action/Adventure

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

Best Family Game

Donkey Kong Bananza

Lego Party

Lego Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing Crossworlds

Split Fiction

Best Fighting Game

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO

Best Independent Game

Absolum

Ball X Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Mobile Game

Destiny Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Wuthering Waves

Best Ongoing Game

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man’s Sky

Best RPG

Avowed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

The Outer Worlds 2

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing Crossworlds

Best Strategy/Sim

Civilization 7

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Jurassic World Evolution 3

The Alters

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum

Best VR/AR

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Arken Age

Deadpool VR

Ghost Town

The Midnight Walk

Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

The Last of Us Season 2

Until Dawn

Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Debut Indie

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Despelote

Dispatch

Megabonk

Games for Impact

Consume Me

Despelote

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

South of Midnight

Wanderstop

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Brawk

Chovy

Forsaken

Kakeru

Menard

Zywoo

Best Esports Team

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NRG (Valorant)

Team Falcons (Dota 2)

Team Liquid PH (MLBB)

Team Vitality (CS2)

Content Creator of the Year

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1tikal

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Most Anticipated Game