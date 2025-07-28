The Gilded Age: Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

Spoiler Alert: This recap spills the tea on The Gilded Age Season 3 Episode 6!

Season 3 of The Gilded Age is zooming along with drama galore! After the wild ride of Episode 5, “A Different World,” where Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry (Harry Richardson) got engaged, Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) wrestled with her new life, and the Russells’ marriage hit some bumps, Episode 6, “If You Want to Cook an Omelet,” cranks up the heat. Every character faces the fallout of their choices—Bertha (Carrie Coon) steps up for Gladys, Peggy (Denée Benton) spills a tough truth, and Oscar (Blake Ritson) meets his downfall head-on.

Bertha to the Rescue: Gladys Takes the Reins

Gladys’ smile is back in The Gilded Age Season 3 Episode 6! Her rocky bond with Bertha has been a rollercoaster this season, especially after Bertha nudged her into marriage. But in this episode, Bertha’s all in for her daughter. Following the clash with Sarah (Hattie Morahan) last week, Bertha swoops into England to coach Gladys on ruling the roost. Sarah doesn’t back down easily, but Bertha’s a force to be reckoned with! She embarrasses Sarah at dinner over politics, calls out her decision to ditch Gladys’ maid, and—best of all—teaches Gladys to tackle her own battles.

Bertha’s pro tip? Make herself essential to Hector (Ben Lamb), the only one who can oust Sarah. Gladys dives into estate duties, usually Sarah’s domain, and even calls out her sister-in-law’s diva move of playing duchess after dinner. Bertha seals the deal by hinting to Hector to appreciate Gladys and rehire Adelheid (Erin Wilhelmi). By the time Bertha jets off, Hector’s clued in, and Gladys is rocking her newfound confidence—leaving her better off than before!

George’s Big Dream Turns Into a Nightmare

Back in New York, Church (Jack Gilpin) is on a mission to unmask the Russells’ press leak before Bertha returns, but Bruce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) zeroes in on suspect Miss André (Rachel Pickup)—though proof’s still pending. Meanwhile, George (Morgan Spector) is out chasing a risky business deal, meeting J.P. Morgan (Bill Camp), the Merrick brothers, and Sage (Peter McRobbie) to hash out the Illinois Central railroad stakes. Morgan’s plan to unite them until someone grabs control seems to work when the Merricks team up with George to snub Sage.

But plot twist! Sage unleashes Clay (Patrick Page), who spills George’s financial dirt to the press, thanks to their past. George’s shares tank, the Merricks bail, and George is left in the lurch—yet he’d rather see his company crash than let Sage win. Ouch!

Marian and Larry Hit a Rough Patch

Marian and Larry’s engagement is off to a shaky start. Congratulating Jack (Ben Ahlers), Marian senses something’s fishy when he dodges the name of the spot where Larry celebrated. Digging with Oscar, she uncovers Larry’s shady visit to a questionable house. Heartbroken by the lie, Marian ditches the wedding plans with a letter—unfortunately, Larry’s in Morenci for George and clueless. Still, his trip pays off, revealing the mines are worth a fortune!

Peggy’s Love Life Gets Complicated

Peggy’s back from her interview, dreading the chat with William (Jordan Donica) after their train station run-in with T. Thomas Fortune (Sullivan Jones). Following Marian’s advice, she comes clean about her past and vows to steer clear of Fortune. William’s all forgiveness, proving his devotion, but tension brews when he invites his mom to a suffrage meeting—without spilling the topic. Mrs. Kirkland (Phylicia Rashad) clashes with Peggy over women’s rights, later hinting Peggy’s too busy for marriage. Peggy vents to her mom (Audra McDonald), but her growing feelings for William make Mrs. Kirkland’s disapproval a huge hurdle.

Van Rhijn House Chaos Peaks

The Van Rhijn house is a whirlwind with Agnes (Christine Baranski) and Ada (Cynthia Nixon) bickering, Jack’s success, and Ada’s séance flop. Ada catches Madam Dashkova (Andrea Martin) in a lie about contacting Luke (Robert Sean Leonard) and storms off, breaking free from the scam. Meanwhile, Jack’s $300,000 clock sale secret leaks via Mrs. Bauer (Kristine Nielsen). Agnes pushes Ada to fire Jack, who tearfully leaves with generous gifts for the staff. His next chapter? A mystery!

Oscar Faces His Past

Oscar tracks down Maud Beaton (Nicole Brydon Bloom), who scammed him out of the Van Rhijn fortune. Seeing her grim life, he forgives her, buys her a train ticket, and hands over $100 for a fresh start. John Adams (Claybourne Elder) cheers his growth, but a cart accident leaves John’s fate hanging—Oscar’s trials aren’t over!

