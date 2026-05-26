The Gilded Age Season 4 Confirmed for 2026 Return

HBO has officially confirmed that The Gilded Age Season 4 will return later in 2026, giving fans a shorter wait than the 18-month gap between Seasons 2 and 3. The announcement came via HBO Max’s “Coming Soon” sizzle reel, which also teased footage from Harry Potter, House of the Dragon Season 3, and Lanterns.

The promo included first-look clips of the main cast. Carrie Coon’s Bertha Russell delivers the season’s mission statement: “Life’s meaning isn’t where we came from, it’s where we’re going”. Viewers also got glimpses of star-crossed lovers Larry and Marian, plus Peggy Scott and Dr. William Kirkland as their relationship takes a new turn.

What’s the plot for Season 4?

HBO’s official logline sets up high-stakes fallout: “Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for”.

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Expect Bertha’s power plays to strain her marriage to George, while Agnes van Rhijn moves to reclaim her influence among New York’s old-money elite. Season 3 ended with William proposing to Peggy, and Season 4 will reveal her answer. There’s also buzz about a possible two-year time jump.

Cast & Production

Returning stars include Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, and Audra McDonald. New additions for Season 4 are Kelley Curran as a series regular, plus Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Elizabeth Marvel, and Andrew Burnap.

Filming began in February 2026 across New York City and Newport, Rhode Island, including a large parade sequence shot on South William Street in the Financial District.

Why it matters

Season 3 saw a 20% ratings boost over Season 2, prompting HBO to renew the Julian Fellowes drama in July 2025. The show has become HBO’s top period drama, often compared to Downton Abbey, and Season 4 is positioned as one of the streamer’s biggest 2026 releases alongside House of the Dragon and the new Harry Potter series.