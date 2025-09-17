Netflix unveils gripping teaser of disaster film 'The Great Flood' - Watch

Ahead of its world premiere at the Busan Film Festival, streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the minute-and-a-half-long teaser video of the gripping South Korean survival thriller ‘The Great Flood’.

The official teaser, released by Netflix on Monday, centred around An-Na (Kim Da-mi), an AI researcher, opens in the usual morning for the protagonist with her son Ja-in (Kwon Eun-seong), who wakes her up with a request for dive, however, only for her to realise that the world is submerged by a record-breaking flood, and her gripping struggle of survival for them began, as the flood water continue to rise.

However, amidst the catastrophe, a security team member arrives with a secret mission for An-na to save the future of humanity, while ensuring their survival.

“Set on the last day on Earth, the sci-fi disaster film unfolds as a catastrophic flood submerges the world and leaves a handful of survivors stranded in a sinking apartment building,” read the official synopsis of the title.

Co-written and directed by South Korean filmmaker Kim Byung-woo, ‘The Great Flood’, co-starring Kim Da-mi and Park Hae-soo, along with Kim Kyu-na, Kim Byung-nam, Lee Dong-chan and Kim Su-kyung, is scheduled for its world premiere at the 30th Busan International Film Festival on Thursday, September 18, in the Korean Cinema Today – Special Premiere section.

The sci-fi disaster will then arrive on Netflix on December 19.