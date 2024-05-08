The Great Indian Kapil Show isn’t cancelled, guests revealed

Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show put to rest the rumours regarding the cancellation of the show and revealed the guest list.

In an Instagram post, the show began with sharing reports which claimed that The Great Indian Kapil Show was being cancelled.

The reports are followed by a text stating, “Hume laga sirf hum achhi acting karte hain. Comedy ka ye blockbuster khatam nahi hua [We thought only we are good at acting. The comedy blockbuster is not over yet].”

The promo of the Kapil Sharma-led show then went on to show a guest list featuring Indian stars such as Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, Badshah, and atheltes such as Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, and Mary Kom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Indian Kapil Show Only On Netflix (@thegreatindiankapilshow)

But fans were left stunned by the surprising mention of singer Ed Sheeran as one of the guests in the upcoming episodes of the show.

The news brought joy to the fans who were concerned following the reports that Kapil Sharma had shot the last episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

It is pertinent to mention that Archana Puran Singh had earlier confirmed that The Great Indian Kapil Show is going off-air.

“Yes, we have wrapped up the shoot of season one of TGIKS; we shot the last episode of the season yesterday. It was great fun and celebration on the sets. The journey so far on the show has been quite amazing. It was a delightful journey and we had some amazing times on the sets,” she said during an interview with an Indian media outlet.

Netflix aired the show’s first episode on March 30 in which Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni appeared as guests.