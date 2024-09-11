‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 2 premier date announced

Indian comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has revealed the premiere date of Netflix’s “The Great Indian Kapil Show” Season 2.

In an Instagram post, Netflix India shared a fun video of Sharma alongside other features including Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

“We will fill your Saturdays with fun and laughter from September 21. Get ready to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show every Saturday only on Netflix,” read the caption of the post.

The video opens with Kapil Sharma sitting with Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh having a discussion, when he says, “Subah se 10 dose kha liye tum logo ne koi idea hai ki nahi (You guys had 10 Dosas since morning, do you have any idea?)”

Kiku then responds, “Nahi aa rahe ideas kuchh (No, we don’t have any idea).”

Archana Singh says, “Har shanivaar jab apna show aaye (Whenever our show airs every Saturday…),” as Sharma adds, “…To log kahe ki aaj shanivaar nahi funnyvaar hai (Then people should say it is not Saturday, it is Funnyvaar).”

Kapil Sharma then announces that season two of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ will premiere on September 21.

Season two of the popular show was announced days after season one wrapped up as Indian media outlets reported that the team has already started filming the second season on August 13.

It is to be noted that the first season of the show had celebrity guests including Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor, Riddhia Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Badshah, DIVINE, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra, and the entire cast of “Heeramandi.”

The show also saw Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reuniting six years after their feud.

Reports had earlier said that the premiere episode of the upcoming season will feature Bollywood wives including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey.