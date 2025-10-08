The Hardy Boyz make history at WWE NXT Showdown

The iconic ‘Hardy Boyz’ have made history at the WWE NXT Showdown as they captured NXT tag team titles against DarkState on Tuesday night.

They became the first wrestlers contracted to TNA Wrestling to win WWE gold.

They defeated DarkState to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships for the first time in their Hall of Fame careers, with The Dudley Boyz in attendance.

Matt and Jeff will now face The Dudley Boyz for the final time at the Bound for Glory event.

It took roughly 13 minutes for the Hardy Boyz to capture the NXT tag titles. They went toe-to-toe with the current generation talent.

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE. 🤯 THE HARDY BOYZ ARE NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!@ThisIsTNA pic.twitter.com/9oO7QTTsc1 — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2025

Both teams were game, with DarkState arguably having the advantage at the start due to their early attack, but it was ultimately a trademark combination of Matt Hardy hitting a Twist of Fate followed by Jeff Hardy landing a Swanton Bomb that put away Dion Lennox for the pinfall.

Having the NXT tag titles involved only ups the stakes for that “one last time” sendoff against the legendary Dudley Boyz. Plus, The Hardy Boyz weren’t able to win the NXT Tag Team Championship during their WWE careers as they were main roster mainstays.