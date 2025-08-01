‘The Holiday’ limited series in the works

A limited series adaptation of ‘The Holiday,’ which starred Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black, is reportedly in the works at Apple TV+.

While filmmaker Nancy Meyers wrote, produced, and directed the 2006 romantic comedy, she is not involved in the upcoming project, Deadline reported on Friday.

According to the publication, Krissie Ducker will write and executive produce ‘The Holiday’ series.

Additionally, Rob Delaney will also serve as a writer on the Apple TV+ limited series.

As per the report, the upcoming series will reboot the original film with the introduction of new characters.

‘The Holiday’ series follows the premise of the movie, where an American and a British woman, living vastly different lives, swap homes for the holidays and discover love along the way.

The makers are reportedly searching for notable actresses to lead the cast and have sent offers to both American and British actresses.

It is worth noting here that the 2006 film follows Amanda (Cameron Diaz), a Los Angeles resident, and Iris (Kate Winslet), a London newspaper columnist.

The two women exchange their houses after suffering heartbreak.

Amanda (Cameron Diaz) meets Iris’s (Kate Winslet) widower brother (Jude Law) while Iris meets an associate of Amanda’s (Jack Black).

The film proved to be a box office hit and remains a cult classic in the comedy genre.