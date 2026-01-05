'The House Maid' continues to dominate box office

The film The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, continued to dominate the box office, sparking talks of a sequel.

Despite opening alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash, the film has proven to be a sleeper hit, earning $75 million domestically and $133 million globally on a modest $35 million budget. Its earnings dropped just 6% over the past weekend, and the film has yet to be released in several international markets.

Amanda Seyfried, who delivered a standout performance as Nina, also confirmed to Variety that The Housemaid 2 is “guaranteed” and hinted she may appear in a cameo role. The ending of the first film sets up a natural continuation, as Sweeney’s character Millie is recommended to a new household facing abuse, implying she could intervene again.

The first sequel of the Housemaid film has also reignited Sydney Sweeney’s box-office presence after her 2023 hit, Anyone But You. Brandon Sklenar co-stars, gaining attention as a potential DCU Batman prospect, though Sweeney remains the franchise’s main draw.

The film’s success strengthened the case for future instalments, particularly since author Frieda McFadden has already written two sequel novels, The Housemaid’s Secret and The Housemaid is Watching, providing ready-made source material for a potential trilogy.

Industry analysts suggested a successful sequel could further elevate Sweeney’s star power and cement The Housemaid as a major franchise. While Lionsgate has not officially confirmed a second film, the combination of strong box office returns, sequel-ready source material, and star support made a follow-up highly likely. Fans of the thriller can anticipate a continuation of the story, with Millie once again taking centre stage.