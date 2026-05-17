The House of Spirits: A Timeless Tale Comes Alive on Prime Video

Get ready to be swept away by the epic tale of love, passion, and revolution in Prime Video’s latest adaptation of Isabel Allende’s iconic novel, “The House of Spirits”.

This 8-episode series premiered on April 29, 2026, and promises to transport viewers into a world of magic and history.

A Story of Love, Power, and Rebellion

The series follows three generations of women – Clara, Blanca, and Alba – as they navigate the complexities of family, love, and politics in a conservative South American country.

With a backdrop of social upheaval and magical realism, this tale explores themes of love, power, and rebellion.

A Star-Studded Cast

The cast is impressive, featuring Alfonso Herrera as Esteban Trueba, Nicole Wallace and Dolores Fonzi as Clara del Valle, and Fernanda Urrejola as Blanca.

Isabel Allende herself serves as executive producer, ensuring the adaptation stays true to her vision.

A Faithful Adaptation

Unlike the 1993 film adaptation starring Meryl Streep and Jeremy Irons, this series promises a more authentic and culturally sensitive portrayal of Allende’s masterpiece.

With its focus on Latin American culture and history, “The House of Spirits” is set to captivate audiences worldwide.