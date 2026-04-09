‘The Housemaid’ author Freida McFadden reveals true identity after 23 years

Bestselling author Freida McFadden has finally stepped out from behind her long-held pseudonym, revealing that her real name is Sara Cohen after more than two decades of secrecy.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the writer behind the hit novel The Housemaid said she felt ready to share the truth after years of speculation about her identity.

“I’m at a point in my career when I’m tired of this being a secret. I’m tired of people debating if I’m a real person or if I’m three men,” she said. “I am a real person and I have a real identity and I don’t have anything to hide.”

Cohen, 45, has been balancing a successful writing career alongside her work as a physician treating brain disorders. For years, she kept the two worlds separate, even appearing in public in disguise, wearing a wig and glasses to maintain her anonymity. While she confirmed the glasses are real, the hair was part of the act to protect her identity.

The decision to use a pseudonym was initially driven by her medical career. Cohen explained that she wanted to avoid any potential complications at work and ensure her patients and colleagues viewed her professionally. “My whole goal was to keep it a secret until I was ready to step back from my doctor job,” she said.