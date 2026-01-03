'The Housemaid' director reveals Taylor Swift’s reaction to her song in film

Taylor Swift has once again proven her influence in Hollywood, as her 2017 hit I Did Something Bad plays over the end credits of Sydney Sweeney’s latest thriller, The Housemaid.

Director Paul Feig revealed that getting Swift’s approval for the song left him pleasantly surprised.

During an interview with Deadline at the project’s Hollywood premiere on Monday, the 63-year-old filmmaker admitted he initially doubted Swift would approve the song’s usage.

“Well, that’s the thing; you want to put a Taylor song in your movie, but she and her company have to approve it,” he shared.

Paul Feig went on say, “So, we were tempting with it, and we were like, ‘It’s so perfect, but she’s never gonna clear this.’ Then we showed she and her people the movie, and she approved it. So, I guess she likes it. Thank you, Taylor!”

Sweeney – who plays the lead role in The Housemaid – also expressed her take on Swift’s song being played at the very end of the movie.

“It’s so perfect,” the Euphoria actress recently told People.

While, her co-star Amanda Seyfried added, “We saw it before it was fully confirmed,” as Sweeney chimed in, “And we were like, ‘We can’t lose this!’ We were like, ‘You have to keep this!’”

In addition to Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, The Housemaid also stars Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins.