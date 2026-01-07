‘The Housemaid’ sequel greenlit at Lionsgate following box office success

Sydney Sweeney is set to return to the screen!



The Lionsgate has officially greenlit a sequel to a holiday box office hit The Housemaid following the film’s strong global debut.

Titled The Housemaid’s Secret, the sequel is based on the second novel in author Freida McFadden’s bestselling thriller trilogy and is expected to begin production later this year. The project has reportedly been in development for several months.

The decision comes after The Housemaid racked up an impressive box office performance following its December 19 release.

The psychological thriller has grossed $133 million worldwide in just over two weeks, with additional international markets still rolling out.

In addition to Sydney Sweeney, the film also stars alongside Amanda Seyfried and It Ends With Us” actor Brandon Sklenar.