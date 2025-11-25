The Hunger Games: Mockingjay finale leaves fans wanting more

The Hunger Games franchise, which skyrocketed in popularity during the 2010s, wrapped up Katniss and Peeta’s saga with The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 2 in 2015.

Finale, divided into two parts, has left many fans craving for more content from this captivating world and a more fulfilling conclusion.

While the recent prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes focuses on the question looming over the franchise has been whether Jennifer Lawrence and other original stars would ever come back and provide another glimpse of what happens after Mockingjay Part 2‘s ending.

The speculation gained traction with the introduction of the Haymitch prequel novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, which includes an epilogue featuring Katniss, Peeta and Haymitch together once more.

With The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping coming out next year, the possibility of Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Woody Harrelson returning has remained a key point of speculation. It now appears more likely than ever before.

After the launch of the Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping trailer, questions about the original stars being featured only heightened. Nothing has been confirmed by Lionsgate, but it always seemed logical that Harrelson would come back in some capacity.

Jennifer Lawrence’s participation remains the most uncertain aspect, yet she has expressed a willingness to return to her role as Katniss. In 2023, she stated she would “100 per cent” love to play the character again.

Initially, Josh Hutcherson, who portrays Peeta, appeared hesitant about reprising his role due to his mixed feelings about the fame the franchise brought him. However, his attitude shifted following the release of Sunrise on the Reaping, with Hutcherson stating he would be enthusiastic about returning as Peeta.

In response to inquiries regarding his potential involvement, he remarked, “That would be a dream come true. Do dreams come true? Sometimes. Sometimes not. Sometimes, yeah”.

The actor’s replies stops short of directly confirming anything, but it is about as positive an answer as he could’ve given. He makes it sound more likely that we’ll see Peeta back in Sunrise on the Reaping. And if Hutcherson was back on set, Harrelson and Lawrence certainly accompanied him.