The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping: Elle Fanning provides new update

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, based on the novel of the same name, will be released in 2026. The plot follows a young Haymitch Abernathy during the 50th Hunger Games.

The cast stars Joseph Zada, McKenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Ben Wang, Elle Fanning, Billy Porter, Glenn Close, and Ralph Fiennes, among others. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Billy Ray wrote the screenplay for Sunrise on the Reaping, which is also directed by franchise veteran Francis Lawrence.

The plot is a sequel to 2023’s The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and a prequel to the original quadrilogy, taking place 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games. Resultantly, many of the adult characters from The Hunger Games appear in younger forms. In Sunrise on the Reaping, Fanning will star as Effie Trinket, who was portrayed by Elizabeth Banks in the original movies.

Fanning just provided an exciting update, even though the movie’s theatrical release is still more than a year away. The actress said to Collider, “Well, I’m done filming it, so that’s done.” Although Sunrise on the Reaping development is still ongoing, it is anticipated to be finished this month.

“Effie’s on the screen, which is super cool,” Fanning went on. Then she said, “The clothes are great.” As an inhabitant of the grotesquely wealthy Capitol, Effie is recognized for her quirky fashion sense, and Banks’ costumes from the movie series are legendary, with many of them being expensive items.

Fanning changed topics and complimented the earlier movies and Effie’s portrayal. “I love what Elizabeth Banks did so much, so I’m like, you know, bow down to her!” The star of Predator: Badlands said. “I hope I can make the fans proud.” She described the play as “fun,” praising the “great” cast and “amazing” director Francis Lawrence.

Fanning isn’t the only cast member so far to discuss the hotly anticipated prequel. Grace shared her reaction with ScreenRant, stating, “You always want to do your best to bring everything to life for the fans and do everything that they want to see.” While details on how book-accurate the film will be are scarce, both Fanning and Grace signaled a desire to make fans happy.