‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ trailer gives glimpse of Kieran Culkin

The first official trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has been released, offering fans an early look at the highly anticipated prequel and the debut of Kieran Culkin in the iconic franchise.

Set 25 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the film explores an earlier era of Panem, bringing back familiar characters in their younger years. Among them are Effie Trinket, played by Elle Fanning, President Snow portrayed by Ralph Fiennes, and Plutarch Heavensbee, played by Jesse Plemons.

Culkin takes on the role of a young Caesar Flickerman, a character originally portrayed by Stanley Tucci in the original series. The trailer offers a glimpse of his transformation into the flamboyant host, adding a fresh layer to the well-known character.

Other cast members include Maya Hawke as Wiress, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, and Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow. The ensemble highlights the film’s ambitious scale and its focus on expanding the world of Panem.

The prequel is based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. Directed by Francis Lawrence, who previously helmed several films in the series, the movie continues the legacy of one of Hollywood’s most successful franchises, which has grossed billions worldwide.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to hit cinemas on November 20, with the newly released trailer already generating excitement among fans eager to return to the world of Panem.