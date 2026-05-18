The search for the next James Bond is heating up, with Callum Turner and Jacob Elordi emerging as top contenders.

The casting process, led by renowned casting director Nina Gold, is underway, and Amazon MGM Studios is looking for a younger actor to take on the iconic role.

Turner, known for his roles in “Fantastic Beasts” and “Masters of the Air”, and Elordi, star of “Wuthering Heights” and “Frankenstein”, are among the favorites to land the part.

Other rumored candidates include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Holland, and Harris Dickinson.

The next Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight, is expected to be released in 2028.

With production slated to begin by October 2026, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the new 007.

Why Jacob Elordi is a Strong Contender:

He’s the second Australian actor to potentially play Bond, following George Lazenby.

His Oscar nomination for “Frankenstein” showcases his acting prowess.

He’s 28, making him one of the youngest actors considered for the role.

What to Expect from the New Bond:

A younger, more inexperienced Bond, potentially exploring his origin story.

A fresh take on the character, with a focus on action and suspense. Possibilities of TV spin-offs and expanded universe.