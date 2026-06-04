The Hunting Party: NBC cancels remaining script

NBC decided not to move forward with a third season for The Hunting Party, ending the run after just two seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Hunting Party stood as the last remaining network scripted show without a decision to renew it. Universal Television is now looking to move it somewhere else.

On May 7, during the final episode, the crime drama followed Melissa Roxburgh as ex-FBI profiler Rebecca “Bex” Henderson, who heads a team hunting down deadly escaped prisoners from a covert facility called “The Pit,” per the official logline.

The synopsis continued, “But as Bex races to catch these killers before it’s too late, she’ll discover that the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she’s chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from… because ‘The Pit’ wasn’t just a prison”.

The Manifest star Melissa, also joined on the thriller mystery series created by JJ Bailey were Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia. JJ Bailey also served as co-showrunner with Jake Coburn.