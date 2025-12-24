The Immortal Man trailer: Tommy Shelby returns in highly anticipated Peaky Blinders film

Fans finally got their first proper look at the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man, starring Cillian Murphy, as Netflix dropped the first official trailer.

Cillian Murphy is back as Tommy Shelby, returning to the role that turned him from a respected character actor into a global star.

The Immortal Man is set during World War II and promises to bring the dark, thrilling energy of the original Peaky Blinders straight to the big screen. The film mixes familiar faces with new talent Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, and Tim Roth join the cast, while Sophie Rundle and Stephen Graham return to the world of the Shelby family.

Murphy’s comeback as Tommy has already set social media alight. Fans have made it clear they weren’t interested in any more Peaky Blinders content unless he returned. The trailer hints at why Tommy has come back from self-imposed exile: Birmingham, 1940, chaos all around.

Tommy faces his toughest reckoning yet, with both his family and the fate of the country hanging in the balance. The trailer makes it clear that by order of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy will have to confront his legacy or burn it down entirely.

The fate of Arthur Shelby, played by Paul Anderson, remains uncertain. The TV show left its ending ambiguous, and Anderson has had legal troubles recently, including a fine for a drug-related incident in early 2024. Early reports suggested he would appear in The Immortal Man, but some outlets have hinted that his storyline might be rewritten.

Writer Steven Knight has expanded the film’s scope beyond the TV show. The story now stretches through and beyond World War II, exploring the end of the empire and the chaos of the era. Fans can expect the same gritty, stylish tone of Peaky Blinders, but on a larger, cinematic scale.

Cillian Murphy, who remains the heart of the story, will once again lead the charge. The Immortal Man is shaping up to be a defining moment for both him and the Peaky Blinders franchise, promising a story that’s bigger, darker, and unmistakably Shelby.